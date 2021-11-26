﻿
News / Metro

New health campaign for environmental hygiene and COVID-19 prevention and control

People should change masks after wearing them for eight hours and if they're defective, damaged or smell, as well as avoid unnecessary gatherings, restaurant visits and travel.
For proper infectious disease prevention, people should change masks after wearing them for eight hours or immediately they're defective, damaged or smell, local health officials said on Friday.

Avoiding unnecessary get-togethers, eating out less and refraining from unnecessary travel are also important – guidelines released in the wake of three local cases reported in Shanghai.

From now until February, the city's health authority will launch a citywide cleansing campaign to enhance environmental hygiene and pandemic control.

Old residential complexes, supermarkets, small eateries and small barber shops are all targets for the cleansing, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
