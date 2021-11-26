Media of Shanghai Cooperation Organization states host online forum

The mainstream media from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization attended a forum in Shanghai on Friday through video conference.

Ti Gong

The mainstream media from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) attended a forum in Shanghai on Friday through video conference.

The 2021 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media Forum, hosted by the Shanghai United Media Group and organized by The Paper, was held at the Magnolia Plaza on the North Bund in Hongkou District.

Media representatives from eight countries in the organization shared views on the importance of cooperation as well as the "Shanghai Spirit" and "Friendship among the SCO nations."

Widely deemed the SCO's bedrock principle, the "Shanghai Spirit" features mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for cultural diversity and the pursuit of common development.

"Media have a profound impact on the domestic environment and international relations of various countries," Vladimir Norov, secretary general of SCO, said in the inaugural speech. "Strengthening the cooperation between the mainstream media of the member states will help to narrow the relationship between the member states and their people."



In the keynote speeches, domestic and foreign experts reviewed the development of the SCO and looked forward to the future.

Alexei Maslov, dean of the School of Asian and African Studies at Lomonosov Moscow State University, summarized the great changes in China under the leadership of the Communist Party of China on such aspects as economic development, technological innovation, poverty alleviation and cultural heritage.

"China's poverty alleviation is a great contribution to the world that many countries, such as those in the Latin America, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, should learn from," Maslov said.

Representatives from SCO media discussed how to cope with the new challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

R. N. Bhaskar, consultant editor of the Indian Free Press Journal, said information fragmentation is a new challenge that mainstream media in all countries need to cope with.



Serik Korzhumbayev, chief editor of Kazakhstan DKN World News, said the mainstream media of SCO member states need to help different nations and cultures to conduct open dialogues.

Zubel Qureshi, chief editor representative of the Pakistan Observer, said the mainstream media of the SCO member states should lead reforms, seize opportunities and jointly respond to the many challenges in the post-pandemic era.

Chen Qiwei, general manager of the Shanghai United Media Group, pointed out that the mainstream media of the SCO member states can collaborate and exchange at multiple levels, including content, technology and personnel.

"We can jointly promote the 'Shanghai Spirit' and help the people of all countries to better understand each other and the world," said Chen.