Some Shanghai hospitals extend outpatient service time

Some hospitals in Shanghai will extend outpatient service time this weekend, as at least 20 have been put under lockdown for investigations related to the latest local COVID-19 outbreak.

These include the headquarters of Huashan Hospital, Renji Hospital, Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai No. 10 People's Hospital, Changzheng Hospital, Changhai Hospital, Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center and the Children's Hospital of Fudan University.

Meanwhile, online services are available at local hospitals, which can be accessed via their WeChat accounts.

Take Ruijin Hospital for example. Its 55 departments have opened free online consultation services, and 30 departments offer online clinical services. According to the hospital, more than 1,500 people have enjoyed online services by Friday noon since it was locked down on Thursday.

The hospital's online service platform is senior-friendly, as it's very easy to operate. People can talk to doctors via video calls and send words or photos to doctors, just like on WeChat.

After the online services, some prescribed medicines, such as antihypertensives and hepatic protectants, will be delivered to patients by professional logistics companies. Special medicines such as psychotropic drugs, those requiring cold-chain transport or fragile medicines will not be delivered for safety reasons.

Shanghai reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday. About 20 hospitals and branches have been put under lockdown. People planning to visit hospitals should check in advance to see whether they are open.

Some of the hospitals under lockdown

Ruijin Hospital, 197 Ruijin No. 2 Road, Huangpu District

Tongji Hospital, 389 Xincun Road, Putuo District

Zhongshan Hospital, 180 Fenglin Road, Xuhui District

Minhang District Central Hospital, 170 Xinsong Road, Minhang District

Xinhua Hospital, 1665 Kongjiang Road, Yangpu District

Putuo District People's Hospital, 1291 Jiangning Road, Putuo District

Huashan Hospital's Hongqiao branch, 958 Jinguang Road, Minhang District

Shanghai Skin Disease Hospital's Wuyi Road branch, 200 Wuyi Road, Changning District

Shanghai No. 9 People's Hospital's southern branch, 639 Zhizaoju Road, Huangpu District

Punan Hospital's southern branch, 279 Linyi Road, Pudong New Area

Shanghai No. 4 People's Hospital, 1279 Sanmen Road, Hongkou District

Xuhui branch of Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, 270 Dong'an Road, Xuhui District

Shanghai East Hospital's southern branch, 1800 Yuntai Road, Pudong New Area

Pudong New Area People's Hospital, 490 Huannan Road, Pudong New Area

Xuhui branch of Shanghai No. 6 People's Hospital, 600 Yishan Road, Xuhui District

Beijing Road W. branch of Shanghai Children's Hospital, No. 24, Lane 1400, Beijing Road W., Jing'an District

Huadong Hospital headquarters, 221 Yan'an Road W., Jing'an District

Jing'an District Central Hospital, 259 Xikang Road, Jing'an District

Songjiang Maternity and Child Health Hospital, 1010 Xilin Road N., Songjiang District