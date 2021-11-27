﻿
Lockdown lifted at 4 major hospitals in Shanghai

Tongji Hospital, Zhongshan Hospital, Ruijin Hospital and Minhang District Central Hospital have resumed their operation and will provide outpatient services over the weekend.
Four hospitals reopened this morning after all COVID-19 tests carried out during their lockdown came back negative.

Tongji Hospital, Zhongshan Hospital, Ruijin Hospital and Minhang District Central Hospital have resumed their normal operation and will provide outpatient services over the weekend.

"I appreciate everyone's understanding. This is the first time that Ruijin Hospital has been put under lockdown. I wish it was the last time," said Chen Erzhen, deputy director of the large-scale comprehensive hospital in downtown Xuhui District.

Dozens of Shanghai hospitals were placed under lockdown for medical screening after the city reported three local coronavirus cases on Thursday. They will reopen after all members in the hospitals undergo two rounds of tests with negative results.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
