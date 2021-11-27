Shanghai trio infected with Delta variant in contaminated environment

They contracted the virus in an environment contaminated by imported cases in other provinces, according to epidemiological investigation.

Shanghai's recent three local COVID-19 patients were infected with the Delta variant after genetic sequencing conducted by the city's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the local government said today.

They contracted the virus in an environment contaminated by imported cases in other provinces, according to epidemiological investigation.

The trio visited Suzhou City in neighboring Jiangsu Province from November 19 to 21 and were confirmed infected on November 25.

