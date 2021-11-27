﻿
Hospitals resume operations after coronavirus lockdown

Yang Meiping Cai Wenjun
  10:40 UTC+8, 2021-11-27       0
Yang Meiping Cai Wenjun
  10:40 UTC+8, 2021-11-27       0
A number of hospitals in Shanghai have finished closed-loop management and reopened Saturday morning.

Shanghai reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday. About 20 hospitals and branches were put under lockdown for cooperative investigation. Outpatient and emergency services were suspended.

Ruijin, Zhongshan, Tongji and Minhang District Central hospitals, the first four put under lockdown, reopened their doors to the public after finishing medical screenings.

Ruijin resumed normal medical services at 6am. It announced that the outpatient service on Saturday will run as usual and added an outpatient service on Sunday to meet the needs of patients.

On its normal schedule, the hospital provides outpatient services only from Monday to Saturday.

The hospital's emergency department received its first patient by ambulance at 7:12am. All medical services worked properly.

Hospital officials, senior doctors and directors of departments visited patients, gave them letter of gratitude and accompanied them on their exit.

There are 37 scheduled surgery on Saturday at Ruijin and doctors have already started operation.

Hospitals resume operations after coronavirus lockdown
Ruijin Hospital / Ti Gong

The first ambulance patient arrives at Ruijin Hospital at 7:12am after lockdown was lifted at the hospital at 6am.

Hospitals resume operations after coronavirus lockdown
Ruijin Hospital / Ti Gong

Surgery resumes on Saturday at Ruijin Hospital.

Hospitals resume operations after coronavirus lockdown
Ruijin Hospital / Ti Gong

A total of 37 surgery is scheduled on Saturday at Ruijin.

Tongji Hospital also resumed medical services at 6am and will provide extra outpatient services on Saturday and Sunday. It also provides nucleic acid tests 24 hours a day.

Zhongshan Hospital resumed normal services at 8am with outpatient service available on Saturday and Sunday.

Minhang District Central Hospital also returned to normal operation Saturday morning.

Hospitals resume operations after coronavirus lockdown
Ruijin Hospital / Ti Gong

Doctors give letters of gratitude to stranded patients.

Hospitals resume operations after coronavirus lockdown
Ruijin Hospital / Ti Gong

Doctors farewell patients leaving Ruijin Hospital.

