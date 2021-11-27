Teachers to childcare rescue after couple locked down

With the coronavirus lockdown stranding a medical couple in their hospital, a kindergarten offered to babysit their little son.

Ti Gong

With the coronavirus lockdown stranding a medical couple in their hospital, a kindergarten offered to babysit their little son.

Birendra Kumar Sah, from Nepal, and his Shanghainese wife, both doctors at Ruijin Hospital, were busy at work when the hospital was locked down on Thursday afternoon.

"We were not afraid for ourselves because we are confident about the management," Sah said. "But it really bothered us who would take care of our son."

Their parents were not available to look after their 6-year-old boy.

The Sinan Road Kindergarten came to the rescue. Three teachers were designated to care for him, two playing with him and one taking him home at night.

"My son loves kindergarten," Sah said. "We were reassured he was cared for by familiar teachers. From my own experience, in China, support comes from all sides when one is in trouble. We service patients, and society serves us too."

Ti Gong