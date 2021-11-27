Applications now open for family drama show

The annual families' drama contest has returned to Jing'an District on a wider scale.

Ti Gong

The annual families' drama contest has returned to Jing'an District on a wider scale.

The 2022 Drama Show, themed "Together with Family Members," raised its curtain on Saturday. Online application is now available on https://jinshuju.net/f/SnxmDq. It will end at 8pm on February 28, 2022.

The contest was first held in the spring of 2020 when it only received Chinese and Western families living in Shanghai. For the second year, it widened the participation to the Yangtze River Delta. More regions are included this year.

More specifically, this year's contest is open to families in Shanghai; Changzhou, Changshu, Zhangjiagang and Nantong cities in Jiangsu Province; Wenzhou City and Jingning County of Lishui City in Zhejiang Province; Anqing City in Anhui Province; Yiling District of Yichang City in Hubei Province; and Guangnan County in Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan Province.

The contest requires at least two immediate family members to give 5-minute performances such as musicals, short sketches and traditional opera, and to submit their videos of work.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Judges include renowned anchors Luo Xin, Bei Qianni and Wan Dini. Tutors include celebrated dance artist Huang Doudou, renowned director Wu Tiange and Cai Jinping, director of the China Welfare Institute's Children's Art Theater.

Please follow the WeChat account zbggwhy to have a real-time update of the application. For more details, please call 19117350169.

The contest is part of the Modern Drama Valley and Shanghai Citizens Art Festival.

It is hosted by the Shanghai Mass Art Center, Jing'an Spiritual Civilization Office, Jing'an Culture and Tourism Bureau, Jing'an Education Bureau, Jing'an Commerce Commission and the district's towns and subdistricts.

It was initiated to bring family members closer during the pandemic. It only attracted around 600 submissions in the first year, but it increased to 1,000-plus for the second year.

Luo, also one of the show's organizers, said the contest combines art and family education, brings family members closer and helps to build a harmonious society. It offers a platform for family members to understand more about each other.