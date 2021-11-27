﻿
Shanghai University of Engineering Science put under lockdown

The Shanghai University of Engineering Science was put under closed-off management on Saturday and is carrying out nucleic acid tests among faculty and students.
A photo posted by a Weibo user shows nucleic acid testing on the Songjiang campus of Shanghai University of Engineering Science on Saturday.

The Shanghai University of Engineering Science was put under closed-off management on Saturday and is carrying out nucleic acid tests among faculty and students.

In an emergency notice released on Saturday, the university said it was closed off according to requirements of the city's pandemic control authorities.

It asked faculty members and students who had been to a canteen, some classrooms and experiment rooms at certain times in the past week to bring along their identity certificates to take the tests at the square in front of the library and information center on its Songjiang campus.

The faculty were also asked to bring along daily necessities for two days and take personal protection measures on their way, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Shanghai reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

It's not the first university to be locked down in the wake of the cases. Fudan University's Jiangwan Campus was also put under lockdown on Thursday, with faculty and students tested thoroughly.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
