Focus on Pengpu Town photography festival

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:19 UTC+8, 2021-11-27       0
This year's Pengpu Town photography festival has begun with the opening of an exhibition showcasing the country's natural beauty and modern charm.
Li Qian / SHINE

The exhibition showcases the beauty of China.

Wu Yong / Ti Gong

A farmer in Bachu is proud to recommend local melons.

This year's Pengpu Town photography festival has begun with the opening of an exhibition showcasing the country's natural beauty and modern charm.

Pengpu in Jing'an District is something of a town with cultural origins. Photography became popular in the township in the late 1970s and local photographers soon gained fame nationwide, notably in 1988 when local farmers were invited to display their works in Osaka, Japan.

The 2021 Pengpu Photography Festival raised its curtain on Friday.

Meanwhile, an exhibition focusing lenses on Pengpu, Bachu in Xinjiang, Guangnan in Yunnan and Yiling in Hubei opened.

"We include three places under Pengpu's assistance in this year's photography festival to introduce their beautiful landscapes, rich culture and delicious food to the world," said Zhang Jun, director of Pengpu. "Also, we hope to boost integrated development in culture and tourism."

A total of 100 photos are now on display at the Pengpu International Photography Center on 745 Lingshi Road. It will run to January 25, 2022, free of charge.

Li Qian / SHINE

A man takes photo in the exhibition.

Yu Peiqin / Ti Gong

A group of exuberant women at the white beach in Daning Park

Yin Hongxing / Ti Gong

A national park in Guangnan County

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
