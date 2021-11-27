Kidney failure patients receive dialysis thanks to quick action

A total of 61 patients who receive regular hemodialysis at Xinhua Hospital went to Shanghai Yueyang Hospital after Xinhua was locked down on Friday noon for medical screening.

A total of 61 patients who receive regular hemodialysis at Xinhua Hospital went to Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine for the treatment on Saturday after Xinhua was locked down on Friday noon for medical screening.

Xinhua contacted Yueyang for help, as these patients have kidney failure.

Yueyang took the task without hesitation. It arranged an extra service specially for the 61 patients.

Medical staff studied carefully all the 61 patients' medical records and physical conditions and prepared relevant medical equipment and appliances.

At the same time, all the patients have fulfilled nucleic acid testing and finished the medical insurance for dialysis in Yueyang.

They arrived at Yueyang at 6pm under schedule. Yueyang added special medical staff with the participating of staff from Xinhua for these patients, who started dialysis at 7pm.

"I was very worried when learning that Xinhua Hospital was shut down due to medical screening on Friday," said a patient surnamed Xue. "I need dialysis three times a week. I am moved that the two hospitals helped arrange our dialysis in time under such an urgent notice."

The 61 patients are expected to finish treatment soon, Liang Guoying, a head nurse from Yueyang said. She stayed at the hospital overnight after receiving an order on Friday to help arrange all the issues.

Ti Gong