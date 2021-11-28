Finding out how Qingpu helps make Shanghai great

The district lies in the western suburbs of Shanghai. It has a cherished history and was home to the earliest civilization of China.

Qingpu District lies in the western suburbs of Shanghai. It has a cherished history and was home to the earliest civilization of China. The earliest residents of Shanghai settled in Qingpu and Songjiang districts.

Given Qingpu's long past, it is understandable that its major attraction is its cherished history and architecture. But the district is also blessed by nature and eye-catching sceneries.

It is the closest "getaway" for urban residents of Shanghai with its natural attractions like Zhujiajiao ancient watertown, unbelievable water forest and Dianshan Lake, the biggest in the city. Recently, local authorities invited some city-based experts to get their views and boost the profile of the district.

They spoke on the importance of "soft power" and the areas of influence like sports, filmmaking, medical, arts and culture, notably music and museums.

With Zhujiajiao now connected by the subway, the district has seen an upsurge not only in tourism but in industrial and economic growth as well. More importantly, it hosts the annual China International Import Expo, a feather in it's cap.