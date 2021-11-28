﻿
1 asymptomatic infection, 5 imported cases reported in Shanghai

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  09:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-28       0
Shanghai reported one asymptomatic infection and five imported cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.
Shanghai reported one asymptomatic infection and five imported cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

As of 8am on Sunday, a total of 214 close contacts linked to Shanghai's three locally transmitted coronavirus cases have been tracked down and are under quarantine. One of them tested positive for coronavirus and confirmed as an asymptomatic case on Saturday while the rest were negative.

The patient, 28, is a close contact of the third confirmed local case on November 25. A total of 30 close contacts of the patient have been tracked down in the city and are under medical observation. All places related to the patient have been fully disinfected.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were also reported in the city on Saturday.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 23.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Tanzania who arrived at the local airport on November 23.

The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on November 25.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on November 25.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on November 26.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 147 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,463 imported cases, 2,394 have been discharged upon recovery and 69 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 384 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Three are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, but one asymptomatic infection case is undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
