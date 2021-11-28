﻿
News / Metro

Delivery by drone being planned for Jinshan District

A drone delivering a cup of coffee to your doorstep within 15 minutes of ordering? Sounds futuristic? But it could be reality in the near future.
Wang Peiyong / Ti Gong

A man experiences Meituan's drone delivery service.

Next year, Chinese food delivery giant Meituan will build a feasible route for drones in Jinshan, a suburban district in the southwest of Shanghai. Locals could be the first to enjoy drone delivery service, said vice president Mao Yinian.

The company launched a low-altitude logistics operation center during the third East China UAV Base Innovative Development Forum. It is a continuation of the cooperative agreements signed with the district in July.

Starting from the East China UAV Base in Jinshan, it plans to build a low-altitude intelligent logistics network, promising 15-minute delivery within a three-kilometer distance, in the East China area.

Ti Gong

A high-tech drone

Also at the forum, the planning of the East China UAV Airport was released to the public for the first time.

It is envisaged to include a seadrome and a drone airport on the ground. Once completed, it will become a new aviation hub to achieve complementary and integrated development with other airports in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Meanwhile, the forum witnessed the signing of 3.3-billion-yuan-contract for drone projects.

Of them, CITIC Offshore Helicopter Co will pour US$300 million to build a one-stop industrial base covering drone R&D, manufacturing and operation. The base is expected to yield an annual output value of 2.2 billion yuan.

Ti Gong

The East China UAV Base.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

