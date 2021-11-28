﻿
News / Metro

Publicity week to provide full view of China's Constitution

Special groups, such as foreigners, service workers and delivery staff can learn more about the rules and laws that they are protected by, thanks to Constitution Publicity Week.
Special groups, such as foreigners, service workers and delivery staff can learn more about the rules and laws that they are protected by, thanks to Constitution Publicity Week.

"For overseas companies which need to settle in Shanghai, there are laws and rules to help them quickly go through the registration processes and provide them with a better business environment," said Luo Peixin, deputy head of the Justice Bureau. "This is in accordance with the WTO's principles."

Foreigners in Shanghai can enjoy the same protection as Chinese citizens from the law systems, Luo added.

Almost 100 themed events relating to knowledge of the Constitution and law, will be held from November 29 to December 5 in a number of districts, covering campuses, government institutions, enterprises, suburbs, residential complexes, army camps as well as online.

In addition, the events are held in many different ways which are expected to provide a full view of China's Constitution.

During the publicity week, the target of law popularization will be expanded to flexible employment groups such as housekeeping service personnel and delivery personnel.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
