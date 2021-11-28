City's future driven by blend of art and science

The blending of scientific innovation and art is expected to become the next powerful drive to boost the transformation and upgrade of global cities, experts told a forum.

Ti Gong

The blending of scientific innovation and art is expected to become the next powerful drive to boost the transformation and upgrade of global cities, experts told a forum on Saturday.

The academic festival was held in Baoshan District in north Shanghai over the weekend for experts and scholars to discuss how science, culture and the arts can be integrated to new urban development patterns while elevating urban soft power.

Deans of 50 art academies across the country, professors and founders of more than 10 scientific startups shared their views at the first Shanghai Academic Festival of Scientific Innovation, Art and City. The event was jointly organized by the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts, Baoshan District Culture and Tourism Bureau and other organizations and associations.

"To involve science and the arts into urban renewal can better serve the public and the social development," said Gong Siyi, the vice president of Shanghai University.

She said the festival is expected to enhance the urban soft power of Shanghai and "endless source" of Shanghai's future development.

Jin Jiangbo, deputy dean of Shanghai University's Academy of Fine Arts, said brainstorming science and art can contribute to Shanghai's construction of a scientific innovation center with global influence. Jin serves as the chief planner of the festival.

Four summit forums were held on Saturday near Gucun Park, known as the largest park in Asia. Scholars and company officials discussed topics such as "AI art and urban development," "Digital interaction and creative life" and "Aesthetic education and urban creation."

Ti Gong

"The combination of science and art will generate powerful creativity," said Jin Yaqiu, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and chancellor of Shanghai Science and Art Society.

"Shanghai will become the window to the world and development base on the integrated development of science and art."

The popular concept of "metaverse" will become a key field for the integration of art and tech, according to the AI and Art summit.

Kong Zhong, chairman of the Beijing Yiping Network Tech Co., said the "metaverse" will become the focus of domestic tech firms from early next year. Chinese companies will begin development metaverse models, architecture and products to drive the development of the virtual reality concept.

"Non-Fungible Token is expected to play a key role and be widely used in the metaverse to clarify the ownership of each creator," Kong said.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has announced the parent company's name is being changed to "Meta" to represent a future beyond its social network.

Cheng Peng, the CEO and founder of Of Course, an art and tech education school, said many new job opportunities will be created to jointly develop the metaverse.

"Everyone can scan a subject with a phone camera to become a 3D model in the virtual reality world," Cheng said.