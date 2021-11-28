After rain on Monday, a dry and cold week is ahead

A new round of cold air is expected to arrive in the city on Tuesday, weather authorities have warned.

The lowest temperature is likely to be Wednesday, at between 4 and 9 degrees Celsius.

Sunday was still full of autumn promise with sunshine and moving clouds in a blue sky. The temperature was pleasant, fluctuating from 12 to 19 degrees.

Rain is likely to come on Monday, but with a high of 18 to 19 degrees.

The remainder of the week is expected to be dry and cold.

With the gradual weakening of the cold air front, Shanghai is likely to heat up slightly from Friday, with highs touching 13 degrees.