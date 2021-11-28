﻿
News / Metro

Exhibition showcases flora and fauna of city

Children are learning about biodiversity at an ongoing exhibition at the Soong Ching Ling Cultural Space.
Ti Gong

Children explore a simulated urban habitat at the exhibition.

Children are learning about biodiversity at an ongoing exhibition at the Soong Ching Ling Cultural Space.

The Fantasy Journey of H-Garden exhibition is organized by the China Welfare Institute, Lego Group and the Soong Ching Ling Cultural Space to showcase flora and fauna in the city and inspire children to participate in protection of biodiversity.

The exhibition was inspired by the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), which began in Kunming of Yunnan Province recently.

China, one of the most biologically diverse countries in the world, was among the first countries to become a party to the Convention on Biological Diversity, which entered into force in 1993.

A girl learns about local flora and fauna at the exhibition.

At the exhibition, children need to finish five tasks in four sections to learn about plants, animals, insects and environment in the urban habitats and use Lego bricks to create a habitat for a species.

After finishing the tasks, they can get a manual, in which they can learn about local communities with Gardening for Habitat projects. The program was initiated by The Nature Conservancy as nature-based solutions to help cities improve biodiversity and ecosystems and mitigate the urban heat island effect to make cities more resilient against challenges brought about by climate change.

They are also encouraged to build up habitat gardens around their homes.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

An installation shows a kind of white-eye songbird in Shanghai.

On weekends, experts deliver speeches on topics such as native flora and fauna in Shanghai and knowledge on building up habitat gardens.

The exhibition will last for eight weeks till January 23. It's free but reservations are required.

Ti Gong

Children use Lego bricks to build their ideal habitat.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through January 23 (closed on Mondays), 10am-4pm

Venue: Soong Ching Ling Cultural Space

Address: 300 Wuyuan Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
