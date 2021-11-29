COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 new imported cases reported

They are Chinese returning from Nigeria, Costa Rica, Singapore, Equatorial Guinea and Romania. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient, a Chinese working in Nigeria, and the second patient, a Chinese working in Costa Rica, arrived at the Pudong International Airport on the same flight on November 24 via the Netherlands.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on November 25.



The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Equatorial Guinea who arrived at the local airport on November 12.

The fifth and sixth patients are both Chinese working in Romania who arrived at the local airport on the same flight on November 27 via Austria.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 111 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,469 imported cases, 2,400 have been discharged upon recovery and 69 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 384 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Three are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, but one asymptomatic infection case is undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.