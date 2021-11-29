Shanghai lowers price for nucleic acid testing

Public hospitals decreased the price for a single test from 60 yuan to 40 yuan, according to the city's pandemic control and prevention team.

Shanghai lowered the cost for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing today.

Now, 156 hospitals and institutes are offering testing services in Shanghai. The facilities are able to test at a maximum of 910,000 people per day, Wu Jinglei, head of the city's health commission, said at last Thursday's press conference.