Shanghai-Taipei forum to be held virtually

This year's Shanghai-Taipei City Forum will take place on Wednesday via the Internet with the theme of "New Economy, New Development," authorities have announced.

Launched in 2010, the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum is an annual event held in rotation between the two cities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will be organized online with meeting rooms in Shanghai and Taipei connected by the Internet, as it was last year.

The two sides will share experience in promoting "readable architecture" to make historical buildings more informative for people to learn the city's history and enhancing urban digital transformation under the influence of the pandemic.

The two cities will sign three memorandums of understanding on issues such as animal care to further improve exchange and cooperation.

Over the years, the forum has been an important communication platform for the two cities and has led to great achievements.

Shanghai and Taipei have deepened their communication on topics such as economy, culture, sports, senior care, urban governance, and pandemic control. They have broadened their cooperation by signing 36 MOUs so far.