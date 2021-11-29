Shanghai ready to shiver as cold alert issued

Shanghai issued a cold alert – the lowest-level blue alert – on Monday, warning about the arrival of a cold air mass from the north in advance.

The lowest-level blue cold alert was issued at 5pm, indicating the city's temperature is expected to drop by more than 8 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours as a cold front was detected coming from north.

The lowest temperature in the city's urban area will be around 3 degrees Celsius from tomorrow, while the minimum temperature in the suburbs could be between minus 1 to 1 degree Celsius, according to the weather bureau.

The cold weather is likely to arrive with gale-force winds and short-term mild pollution between tonight and Wednesday morning, according to the city's environmental authorities.