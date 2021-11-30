﻿
COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new cases reported

Eight patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.
No new locally transmitted or imported COVID-19 cases were reported in Shanghai on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,469 imported cases, 2,408 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 384 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Three are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while one asymptomatic infection is undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Top ﻿
     