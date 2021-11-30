﻿
News / Metro

Art feast underway at new cultural landmark

  18:57 UTC+8, 2021-11-30
Immersive and crossover performances are being presented on weekends through December 12 during the In•Shanghai Artfest, being held at a new cultural landmark in Hongkou District.
Immersive and crossover performances are being presented on weekends through December 12 during the In•Shanghai Artfest, which is being held at The INLET, a new cultural landmark in Hongkou District.

Located at the intersection of Sichuan Road N. and Wujin Road, The INLET is a complex comprising eight lanes that connect 60 shikumen (stone-gate) houses and eight independent 100-year-old constructions. After a series of renovations, the complex has retained its historical flavor and has become a new attraction on an old commercial street.

Ti Gong

The INLET, a new cultural landmark in Hongkou District, has maintained its historical flavor.

In•Shanghai Artfest is the opening event of The INLET. The performances cover varied genres such as opera, jazz, traditional Chinese music, contemporary dance, street dance and Pingtan, storytelling to music in Suzhou dialect.

Artists and performers involved include Chinese musical instrument maestro Fang Jinlong, violinist Huang Mengla, soprano Huang Ying, Pingtan artist Gao Bowen and street dancer Liao Bo.

Without theater walls, the open-air stage shortens the distance between performers and audiences, creating an immersive experience.

Ti Gong

Audiences enjoy a concert at The INLET.

In•Shanghai Artfest has been introduced by the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival to encourage the integration of varied art forms and the exchange between traditional and modern cultures, while bringing innovative artistic performances to neighborhoods.

Apart from the performances, In•Shanghai Artfest also features two art exhibitions – Urban Adventure, which runs through April 30; and a youth art exhibition, which is presented by the Shanghai Young Art Fair, through March 31.

Cultural product markets and other artistic activities will also be organized in the next few months.

Ti Gong

In•Shanghai Artfest encourages the integration of varied art forms and the exchange between traditional and modern cultures.

Hongkou
