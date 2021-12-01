COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 new imported cases reported

They are Chinese returning from Senegal, Romania and Canada. Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Romania who arrived at the local airport on November 27.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on November 28.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 25 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,472 imported cases, 2,408 have been discharged upon recovery and 64 are still hospitalized.



Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 384 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Three are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while one asymptomatic infection is undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.