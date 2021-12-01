﻿
News / Metro

More young people seeking traditional medicinal treatment

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-01       0
More young and middle-aged people have begun to take gaofang, a seasonal herbal paste tonic, local medical experts said.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-01       0

More young and middle-aged people have begun to take gaofang, a seasonal herbal paste tonic, local medical experts said.

Usually, elderly people and those with weak immunity or chronic diseases are the major users of gaofang. Doctors said people under 40 years old have comprised more than 20 percent of those coming for prescriptions this year for gaofang, an herbal paste made of condensed liquid herbal medicines chock full of ingredients like honey and brown sugar.

Gaofang is taken in winter to enhance health and improve immunity.

"Some young people come for gaofang for problems like poor sleep and fatigue," said Dr Liu Jinrong, a doctor at Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital's traditional Chinese medicine department. "We can give prescriptions in line with each person's condition for a tailor-made gaofang."

She also reminded young people to strictly follow doctors' directions while consuming gaofang. "It is discouraged to drink strong coffee or tea or eat spicy hotpot while taking gaofang. Raw food, oily food and alcohol also should be avoided for proper gaofang effects," she said.

More young people seeking traditional medicinal treatment
Ti Gong

A woman comes to Ren'ai Hospital for a gaofang prescription.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     