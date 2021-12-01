More young people seeking traditional medicinal treatment

More young and middle-aged people have begun to take gaofang, a seasonal herbal paste tonic, local medical experts said.

Usually, elderly people and those with weak immunity or chronic diseases are the major users of gaofang. Doctors said people under 40 years old have comprised more than 20 percent of those coming for prescriptions this year for gaofang, an herbal paste made of condensed liquid herbal medicines chock full of ingredients like honey and brown sugar.

Gaofang is taken in winter to enhance health and improve immunity.

"Some young people come for gaofang for problems like poor sleep and fatigue," said Dr Liu Jinrong, a doctor at Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital's traditional Chinese medicine department. "We can give prescriptions in line with each person's condition for a tailor-made gaofang."

She also reminded young people to strictly follow doctors' directions while consuming gaofang. "It is discouraged to drink strong coffee or tea or eat spicy hotpot while taking gaofang. Raw food, oily food and alcohol also should be avoided for proper gaofang effects," she said.