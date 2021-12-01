Shanghai unveils policies to promote women joining scientific fields

The measures value women's participation in decision making in the field of science and technology. They are intended to break the stereotype of male dominance in the field.

Shanghai has rolled out a set of 12 measures to create a friendly environment for female scientists.

The measures, released by 17 different departments and groups, value women's participation in decision making in the field of science and technology, specifying a ratio of no less than 25 percent of female judges in scientific awards panels, innovation projects, and more.

More female scientists are to be nominated as members of two top national academies – the Chinese Academy of Science and the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Female panels and themed discussions are to be held at top academic events held in Shanghai.

The measures also underscore the promotion of gender equality.

Schools should break the stereotype that science is a male-dominated field and girls are not suitable to participate. Teachers should inspire more girls to discover the charm of science.

In the workplace, research institutes are encouraged to set up a foundation to financially support women who return to work after maternity leave. Also, pregnant women and nursing mothers should enjoy favorable policies, such as deadline delays.