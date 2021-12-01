﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai unveils policies to promote women joining scientific fields

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:19 UTC+8, 2021-12-01       0
The measures value women's participation in decision making in the field of science and technology. They are intended to break the stereotype of male dominance in the field.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:19 UTC+8, 2021-12-01       0

Shanghai has rolled out a set of 12 measures to create a friendly environment for female scientists.

The measures, released by 17 different departments and groups, value women's participation in decision making in the field of science and technology, specifying a ratio of no less than 25 percent of female judges in scientific awards panels, innovation projects, and more.

More female scientists are to be nominated as members of two top national academies – the Chinese Academy of Science and the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Female panels and themed discussions are to be held at top academic events held in Shanghai.

The measures also underscore the promotion of gender equality.

Schools should break the stereotype that science is a male-dominated field and girls are not suitable to participate. Teachers should inspire more girls to discover the charm of science.

In the workplace, research institutes are encouraged to set up a foundation to financially support women who return to work after maternity leave. Also, pregnant women and nursing mothers should enjoy favorable policies, such as deadline delays.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     