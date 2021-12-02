﻿
News / Metro

Batch of counterfeit cigarettes, about 1.2 million, seized by customs

Packed into 60 boxes at Yangshan Port, it is the first time officers have seized cigarettes in export shipping channels.
Ti Gong

About 1.2 million cigarettes packed into 60 paper boxes found by Shanghai Customs officers at Yangshan Port.

Shanghai Customs seized a batch of exported counterfeit cigarettes at Yangshan Port, customs officers said on Thursday.

About 1.2 million cigarettes packed into 60 paper boxes were found by customs officers during a normal inspection of an exported container.

It is the first time that officers have seized entrained cigarettes in export shipping channels. The batch of cigarettes has been handed over to the tobacco authority for follow-up disposal.

Also, as determined by the local tobacco administrative department, the cigarettes are confirmed to be counterfeit.

﻿
