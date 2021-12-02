Doctor talk show offers a 'fun' take on health education

China's first medical staff talk show and competition, which aims to promote health education in an interesting and fun way, will be broadcast on Shanghai Education Television at 3pm on Sunday and also on the Internet.

A total 25 medical staff, who competed with tens of thousands of candidates to be involved, will show their talents by introducing their medical knowledge and ruling out common misunderstandings on health care.

With an average age of only 35, some are wanghong, or Internet celebrity, doctors with a large number of fans online.

They will talk about public health, good dieting, proper exercise and COVID-19 prevention and control in the talk show, said officials from Shanghai Health Commission.

To boost health education and encourage medical staff' s involvement in health promotion, the local health authority has included staff contributions to promotion in their vocational evaluation system.