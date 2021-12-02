﻿
News / Metro

Doctor talk show offers a 'fun' take on health education

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:50 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0
Twenty-five young medical staff strut their talent in a TV format designed to make important health matters interesting.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:50 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0

China's first medical staff talk show and competition, which aims to promote health education in an interesting and fun way, will be broadcast on Shanghai Education Television at 3pm on Sunday and also on the Internet.

A total 25 medical staff, who competed with tens of thousands of candidates to be involved, will show their talents by introducing their medical knowledge and ruling out common misunderstandings on health care.

With an average age of only 35, some are wanghong, or Internet celebrity, doctors with a large number of fans online.

They will talk about public health, good dieting, proper exercise and COVID-19 prevention and control in the talk show, said officials from Shanghai Health Commission.

To boost health education and encourage medical staff' s involvement in health promotion, the local health authority has included staff contributions to promotion in their vocational evaluation system.

Doctor talk show offers a 'fun' take on health education
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     