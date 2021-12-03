COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local cases, 6 imported infections

The two local patients are a mother and a daughter who arrived in Shanghai on a high-speed train on November 18. Imported patients are five Chinese and a Canadian.

Two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and six imported infections were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The two local patients are a mother and a daughter who arrived in Shanghai on a high-speed train on November 18 and stayed in a residence in Pudong New Area.

A total of 185 close contacts have been put under quarantine and 35,207 people with links to the duo have tested negative for the novel coronavirus as of this morning. Authorities have tested 1,616 environmental samples, among which seven collected from their residence were positive while the rest were negative.

The first import patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 26.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Bulgaria who arrived at the local airport on November 27.

The third patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on November 17.

The fourth and fifth patients are Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on November 29.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the local airport on November 30.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 152 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,481 imported cases, 2,418 have been discharged upon recovery and 63 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 386 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Five are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while one asymptomatic infection is undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.