Mayor Gong Zheng meets Chilean ambassador

Mayor Gong Zheng meets Chilean ambassador

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng, right, meets Luis Schmidt, Chile's ambassador to China, in Shanghai on Monday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met Luis Schmidt, Chile's ambassador to China, in Shanghai on Monday.

The traditional friendship between China and Chile is precious with a comprehensive strategic partnership, and Shanghai attaches great importance to friendly exchanges and economic and trade cooperation with Chile and Chilean local governments, Gong said during the meeting.

The agricultural products of Chile are very popular among Shanghai residents, and the bilateral trade between Shanghai and Chile rose despite the COVID-19 pandemic and global trade difficulties, he added.

"We welcome Chilean enterprises to invest in Shanghai and better use the platform of the China International Import Expo to achieve greater development," Gong stated.

Schmidt thanked the Chinese government and people for their selfless help to Chile in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

"We hope the trade and economic relationship between Chile and Shanghai will expand further and that joint development can be achieved by strengthening friendly exchanges," he said.

Chilean Consul General in Shanghai Claudio Garrido also attended the meeting.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
