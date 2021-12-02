Disabled access guide issued for Pearl Art Museum

The guide provides information about how to arrive on barrier-free transportation and get access to restrooms and elevators.

An accessibility guide to Pearl Art Museum was released on Friday, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The guide provides information about how to arrive at the museum with barrier-free transportation by bus, taxi or subway.

It also includes a map of barrier-free restrooms on the museum's seventh and eighth floors, barrier-free elevators and an emergency exit inside the museum.

"I hope that Pearl Art Museum would function as an art therapy to comfort the souls of visitors, offering them not only aesthetic inspirations but also the equality, respect and love between people," said Li Dandan, the museum's director.



Pearl Art Museum also provides the disabled with a guide to the ongoing exhibition "The Encounter of Imagination: Dialogue between The Divine Comedy and Classic of Mountains Seas."



Since its opening in 2017, the museum has granted soldiers, firefighters and persons with disabilities free admission. Last year, it became the first art museum in the city to announce free entry for all medical workers during the pandemic.