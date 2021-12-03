﻿
News / Metro

New aircraft taxiways built at Hongqiao to reduce takeoff delays

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:42 UTC+8, 2021-12-03       0
China's first system for landed aircraft to detour around runways means outbound flights won't have to wait as much for clearance.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:42 UTC+8, 2021-12-03       0
New aircraft taxiways built at Hongqiao to reduce takeoff delays
Ti Gong

China's first taxiways for landed aircraft to detour around runways in operation at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

One of the main causes of flight delays is often made by landing aircraft taxiing across runways on the airfield, but this will no longer be a problem at Shanghai's Hongqiao airport.

China's first taxiway system for just landed aircraft to detour around runways was officially launched at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on Thursday, a pilot scheme hoped to be promoted nationwide.

The two U-shaped taxiways on the north and south sides of the two runways at Hongqiao airport are expected to effectively shorten aircraft waiting times before takeoff and further enhance flying safety, the Shanghai Airport Authority said.

About 70 percent of landing aircraft at the airport, one of the busiest in China, can now detour via the new taxiways without disrupting continuous takeoffs.

New aircraft taxiways built at Hongqiao to reduce takeoff delays
Ti Gong

The detours are built on both sides of the two runways at Hongqiao airport.

It is common for landing aircraft to run across the runways at mega airports around the world. To ensure safety, the departing airliners must wait until the landed aircraft completely move off the runways.

Hongqiao airport handled over 270,000 takeoffs and landings before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. Nearly half of the landing aircraft had to taxi across the runways, putting great pressure on the already overloaded airport, according to the authority.

In October 2016, a takeoff passenger aircraft nearly bumped into another aircraft taxiing across the runway at Hongqiao airport due to an error made by a traffic control tower staffer who was later sacked and lost licenses. The A320 pilot opted to continue taking off and luckily flew closely over the taxiing A330.

New aircraft taxiways built at Hongqiao to reduce takeoff delays
Ti Gong

A visual obstacle is installed to avoid distracting pilots during takeoffs.

The idea of the "detour taxiway" was developed after joint research by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, air traffic control, the airport and airlines. If proved successful, the pilot practice is expected to be promoted across the nation's large airports.

The over 1.6-kilometer-long and 23-meter-wide taxiways can serve most single-aisle aircraft such as the B737s and A320s which are common for domestic flights at the airport.

Two visual obstacles have been installed on both sides of the runways to avoid distracting the pilots during takeoffs. The 240-meter-long and six-meter-tall obstacles have undergone wind tunnel, bump and electronic disturbance tests to ensure safety. They can resist a class-17 typhoon which can destroy a tree.

A 240-meter-long bridge has also been built as part of the new taxiways over an artificial river at the airport. Over 500 steel pipes which can resist resonance have been used for the bridge which can support a Boeing 747 wide-body aircraft.

New aircraft taxiways built at Hongqiao to reduce takeoff delays
Ti Gong

A passenger aircraft moves across the taxiway bridge.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     