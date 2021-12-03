Wings of China-Russia aircraft prototype start production, summit told

The CR929 wide-body long-haul jet will be assembled in Shanghai and ready for test flights in 2025 then delivered to airlines in 2028.

Imaginechina

Manufacturing has started on a prototype of CR929, the first long-haul jet jointly developed by China and Russia, said an official of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

The wings of the first CR929 prototype are being produced in Russia, marking the smooth progress of the key project between the two countries, said Shi Jianzhong, president of Shanghai Society of Aeronautics and leader of COMAC's experts' team.

"China's aviation industry has become involved in the global industry chain and attracted more and more professionals," Shi told the 11th China Aviation Industry Shanghai Summit, which ended on Friday.

The CR929 is being developed by China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Corp, a joint venture between COMAC and United Aircraft Corp of Russia.

The wide-body jet, which will be ready for test flights in 2025 and delivered to airlines from 2028, will seat 280 and have a range of up to 12,000 kilometers. It will be assembled in Shanghai.

China's aviation market is expected to exceed the United States to become the world's largest by 2040, according to the predictions of COMAC.

Over 40,000 large- and medium-size commercial aircraft are needed globally, and will have a total value of US$6 trillion. The China market will account for a quarter of the total, said Shi.

Ti Gong

Fifty-six ARJ21s, China's first domestically developed regional jet, have been delivered to eight customers around the world. The fleet has flown over 110,000 hours on 217 routes and transported 3.2 million passengers.

The airworthiness certificates of C919, the first home-developed narrow-body airliner, will be acquired in 2022, said Shi.

CR929 marks three key progress points for China's aircraft making industry, from narrow-body to wide-body, from medium-range to intercontinental and from metal to composite materials, said Chen Yingchun, chief designer of CR929.

"China's domestically developed jetliners have been safer, smarter and better, as well as more economical, comfortable and environmentally friendly," said Chen.

Hundreds of officials, industry leaders and experts from home and abroad attended the summit and shared their latest research on aviation sectors.

The two-day event, which was also the 7th Aeronautical Materials and Manufacturing Technology Shanghai International Forum, was jointly hosted by Shanghai Society of Aeronautics, COMAC, Baowu Special Metallurgy Co. and other domestic institutes and organizations.