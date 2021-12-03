﻿
News / Metro

Prize-winning pics capture essences of Xinjiang county's beauty

One hundred photographs showcase natural scenery, history, culture, customs and folk traditions of Yecheng County.
Prize-winning pics capture essences of Xinjiang county's beauty
Wang Jianguo

Third-prize winning photo

Prize-winning pics capture essences of Xinjiang county's beauty
Cao Min

An award-winning photo

Prize-winning pics capture essences of Xinjiang county's beauty
Weng Dawei

Award-winning photo depicts starry night over landscape

One hundred photographs showcasing the natural scenery, history, culture, customs and folk traditions of Yecheng County have been awarded and put on display.

The images also portrayed the development and significant changes of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region county and its people's lives with Shanghai's assistance.

The photo competition was launched in Yecheng in late July, inspiring 512 photographers nationwide to visit the county.

One hundred of the resulting photos out of a total of 5,971 submitted works were recently recognized with awards.

Prize-winning pics capture essences of Xinjiang county's beauty
Su Feng

First-prize winning entry

Prize-winning pics capture essences of Xinjiang county's beauty
Zhang Weiwei

An award-winning photo

Prize-winning pics capture essences of Xinjiang county's beauty
Chen Dong

Second-prize winning work

The event was jointly hosted by authorities of Yecheng, Yecheng direction office of Shanghai's assistance in Xinjiang, and Shanghai Spring Tour.

The travel agent organized a number of chartered flight tours for photographers to Yecheng and exchange activities among Shanghai and Yecheng photographers during the competition.

An outdoor exhibition of the 100 winning entries is being held in Yecheng and will last 10 days.

Yecheng boasts magnificent scenery that includes deserts, snow mountains, forests and grasslands.

Prize-winning pics capture essences of Xinjiang county's beauty
Yang Yongfeng

Third-prize winning work

Prize-winning pics capture essences of Xinjiang county's beauty
Sha Jin

An award-winning photo

Prize-winning pics capture essences of Xinjiang county's beauty
Lu Xinping

Third-prize winning work

Prize-winning pics capture essences of Xinjiang county's beauty
Yang Shuguang

An award-winning photo

Shanghai has paired with Xinjiang in a national program to assist in its development.

The exhibition offers a glimpse into Yecheng's diversified landscapes and customs, and is an epitome of the county's huge changes in recent years, said Yang Zhijie, deputy director of Yecheng County Culture and Sports, Radio and Television, and Tourism Bureau.

Prize-winning pics capture essences of Xinjiang county's beauty
Ti Gong

The exhibition in Yecheng

Prize-winning pics capture essences of Xinjiang county's beauty
Shan Weiyi

An award-winning photo

﻿
