Two latest local COVID-19 patients infected with Delta variant

The two latest local COVID-19 patients were infected with the Delta variant, determined after genetic sequencing conducted by Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Shanghai's two latest local COVID-19 patients were infected with the Delta variant, determined after genetic sequencing conducted by the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the city government said today.

They may have contracted the virus in an environment contaminated by imported cases, according to an epidemiological investigation and analyzing a genetic database.

The two cases, a 74-year-old mother and her 44-year-old daughter, were confirmed as locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Shanghai on Thursday.

The two arrived in Shanghai on a high-speed train on November 18, and stayed at the residential complex on 186 Mudan Road in the Pudong New Area.

They visited the fever clinic of Renji Hospital's Pudong branch on Wednesday night, and were found to have abnormal results from nucleic acid tests early Thursday morning.

Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
Top ﻿
     