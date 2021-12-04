COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local asymptomatic case, 6 imported infections

The local asymptomatic patient who is a close contact of the previous patient tested positive while under quarantine.

One locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 case and six imported infections were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The local asymptomatic patient who is a close contact of the previous patient tested positive while under quarantine. A total of 52 close contacts have been put under medical observation.

The first two import patients are Americans who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 28.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Sudan who arrived at the local airport on November 30.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on November 17.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on December 1.

The sixth patient is a German who arrived at the local airport on December 1.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 78 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,487 imported cases, 2,422 have been discharged upon recovery and 65 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 386 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Five are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.