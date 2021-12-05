﻿
News / Metro

Judgments resolve commercial disputes in Oriental Beauty Valley

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:36 UTC+8, 2021-12-05       0
Commercial disputes involving live-streaming and cross-border business have increased rapidly among companies in the Oriental Beauty Valley.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:36 UTC+8, 2021-12-05       0

Commercial disputes involving live-streaming and cross-border business have increased rapidly among companies in the Oriental Beauty Valley, according to a white paper released by Fengxian District's People's Court on Friday.

There was only one livestreaming dispute relating to the valley between July in 2018 and June in 2019, however, the number soared to 22 between last July and this June, the white paper revealed.

At the same time, the number of cross-border e-commerce disputes has seen an increase, from 26 (2019.07-2020.06) to 48 (2020.07-2021.06).

Also, there were issues related to performance transactions, compliance management, and corporate governance in the commercial entities involved in the valley's enterprises.

In a typical case relating to cosmetic medicine, the defendant company and the accuser were in dispute because that the scar treating result was not good enough for the accuser.

The district's court accepted a total of 221 commercial cases of the Valley, involving a total of 1.073 billion yuan (US$168 million) in this year's first six months.

The result shows that the defendant took 80-percent responsibility. While there were no specific terms in their contract for the situation, the judge made the judgement by comparing the usual treatment process.

The Valley in suburban Fengxian District is the largest cosmetics and health industrial hub in China with more than 3,000 brands from home and abroad.

Shanghai is building a "world-class beauty and health industry highland" in Fengxian New City, one of its five "new cities."

Some 3,000 cosmetics firms, including leading brands such as Jala, Pechoin, Chicmax and Marie Dalgar, have opened manufacturing centers or marketing headquarters in the valley since it was launched five years ago, according to the Fengxian government.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Fengxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     