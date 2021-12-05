﻿
News / Metro

Minimally invasive surgery for women championed

Medical experts are discussing the introduction of minimally invasive and even non-invasive treatments for female diseases.
Medical experts are discussing the introduction of minimally invasive and even non-invasive treatments for female diseases.

The aim is to achieve quicker recovery and better protection of fertility.

The adoption and prevalence of robotic surgery and one-hole minimally invasive surgery are important measures that help medical staff achieve those goals, experts told the three-day Robotic & Single-port Laparoscopic Surgery Forum and Fertility Preservation Forum.

A total of 119 leading experts from home and abroad participated in the online forum, which started on Saturday.

"Da Vinci robot-assisted surgery, one-hole surgery, minimally invasive therapy, protection to female's fertility and young medical talent cultivation are demonstrated and discussed during the forum," said Wan Xiaoping, president of Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
