COVID-19 in Shanghai: five new imported patients

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 28.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on November 29.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on November 21.

The fourth and fifth patients are Chinese working in Russia who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on December 3.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 51 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,496 imported cases, 2,429 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 386 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Five are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.