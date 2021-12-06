What to expect in Shanghai for the new year?

The new year is just around the corner. What kind of changes are you expecting in 2022? Here are some new things that will help make Shanghai a better place to live.

As we enter the last month of 2021, the new year is just around the corner. What kind of changes are you expecting in 2022? Here are some new things that will help make Shanghai a better place to live.

WorldSkills Competition

The 46th WorldSkills Competition will take place in Shanghai October 12-17. The competition, held every two years, is regarded as the largest and most influential vocational skills competition in the world. More than 350 enterprises have offered to sponsor the 46th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, with combined sponsorship amounting to 450 million yuan (US$70 million).



Larger Tesla Gigafactory

Electric vehicle company Tesla has injected 1.2 billion yuan (US$187.4 million) to expand its Shanghai Gigafactory, due to be completed in April, according to information released by the Shanghai Bureau of Environment Protection. The expansion will result in an additional 4,000 employees, bringing the total number at the factory to 19,000.



Faster broadband

China Telecom has offered upgrades to its customers, giving the city the fastest broadband network in the nation. By the end of 2022, more than 40 percent of China Telecom users will have broadband networks with speeds of 1 Gbps or above.



Lingang Science Park

A science park in the coastal area of Lingang is expected to be completed next year. The 3.2-square-kilometer community is being built to attract top-notch scientists. A bridge, built in the shape of a Mobius strip to showcase the concepts of science, art and greenery, will link different buildings in the community.



Better service for the elderly

The city's first elder-care services law will take effect March 20. The law requires the city to provide convenience to the elderly population in transport and mobility, hospital services and administrative services. By the end of 2020, Shanghai's elderly population totaled 5.2 million, or 35.2 percent of permanent residents.

Interactive shopping mall

As a new landmark in the West Hongqiao area, the UNI Vanke Mall is scheduled to open in 2022. It will offer an interactive shopping experience based on cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence of things, augmented reality and virtual reality. There will be robots providing shopping recommendations based on customer's purchases and 1:1 virtual scenes on interactive screens.



Rules for riverside activities

Starting on January 1, bikes will be prohibited from using the walk paths along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, and e-bikers will not be allowed to use bike lanes in the riverside spaces that aren't part of city streets. Fines for violations will be from 100 to 1,000 yuan.



Greener cruise on Huangpu River

The first new-energy sightseeing ship on the Huangpu River will debut in the summer. The completely electric ship will feature low-energy consumption and little noise. Intelligent virtual-reality technologies will be included in Huangpu River cruise tours. The city hopes to make the iconic river cruise a world-class attraction.


