Mentally sick patient injures 9 in Shanghai

A 26-year-old man with mental issues injured seven passers-by and two police officers on a Shanghai street on Monday afternoon.
Screenshot of the scene shot by a passer-by.

A 26-year-old man with mental issues injured nine people in the Pudong New Area on Monday afternoon, Shanghai police said.

The incident, which took place on Boshan Road near Gushan Road, was reported to police at 2:33pm.

Within two minutes police reached the scene, where the man surnamed Liu was waving a pair of scissors in public.

A few police officers subdued him following a brief tussle.

Seven passers-by and two officers were injured and were treated at a hospital.

Liu, who is from out of town, arrived in Shanghai recently, police said.

An investigation is under way.

