COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 imported cases, 10 patients released

They are Chinese returning from the US, Kazakhstan and Senegal. Meanwhile, 10 patients were discharged upon recovery.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first two patients are a Chinese couple working in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 3.

The third and fourth patients are both Chinese working in Kazakhstan who arrived at the local airport on November 21 on the same flight.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the local airport on November 22.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 27 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, 10 patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,501 imported cases, 2,439 have been discharged upon recovery and 62 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 386 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Five are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.