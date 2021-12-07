News / Metro

Stars created for needy kids at charity event

People built stars with Lego bricks at the SAIC Shanghai Culture Square over the weekend to raise donations for children living in difficult conditions.
A resident tries her hand at star-making.

People built stars with Lego bricks at the SAIC Shanghai Culture Square over the weekend to raise toys for children living in difficult conditions, also penning their best wishes for the children on cards at the site.

The event was a charity program called "Build to Give" launched by Lego Group. For each star built and photo submitted, the company will donate a Lego set to children left behind by their parents working in cities, or living in cities with their parents who are migrant workers, or suffering from disabilities or sicknesses.

Jenny Lu, a 34-year-old mother, brought her 5-year-old daughter to the event.

"We live nearby and came to see what was happening after seeing the blue van at the square," she said. "I think it's meaningful because we can help others while enjoying block building."

This was the fifth year that Lego organized the "Build to Give" campaign, with the company donating 300,000 sets of Lego toys to children in China over the past four years.

This year, the Denmark-based group aims to donate 15 million sets of Lego toys around the world, the largest-ever charity offering.

People interested in the campaign can participate via all Lego outlets around the nation or via the WeChat mini program of Lego China before the end of December.

Children play with Lego blocks at the SAIC Shanghai Culture Square over the weekend.

A little girl in action at the "Build to Give" charity program launched by Lego Group.

A participant sticks a star at the event.

Organizing staff display the stars created by participants.

Participants are busy creating stars with Lego bricks.

