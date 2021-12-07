News / Metro

Greenways thread ecological spaces into dazzling necklaces

Greenways are no longer a luxury for urban dwellers in Shanghai in its development into an ecological city as opposed to the concrete jungles that have long typified large cities.
Ti Gong

Along the Huangpu River

Ti Gong

Yangjing Port Bridge

Greenways are no longer a luxury for urban dwellers in Shanghai in its development to become an ecological city as opposed to the concrete jungles that have long typified large cities.

Greenways are paths meant for leisure and exercise amidst trees, flowers, water and other natural resources. They include jogging and cycling paths in gardens and forests as well as along rivers and roads.

A blueprint of Shanghai's ecological space design specifies that the total length of key greenways is set to reach at least 2,000 kilometers by 2035. This is particularly evident in Pudong, which covers nearly one-fifth of the city's total area.

Under the 14th-Five Year Plan, Pudong expects to add at least 200 kilometers of greenways by 2025.

So far this year, it has completed 40 kilometers, exceeding the yearly target by 60 percent. Major projects included greenways in Jinxiu Culture Park and Heqing Countryside Park as well as along Dishui Lake and Chuanyang Lake, the Pudong Ecology and Environmental Bureau said on Tuesday.

Using the metaphor of greenways as chains and parks as pendants, Wang Ting, a bureau official, said greenways are threading the ecological spaces into dazzling necklaces.

Designed to blend together the surroundings to create a fairyland of sweet aromas and an escape from sophisticated life, the verdant paths teem with life, where children play and their parents rest on benches. Here are some examples in Pudong.

Ti Gong

Jinxiu Culture Park

Ti Gong

Senglan wedge-shaped green area

Ti Gong

North to Chuanyang River

Ti Gong

Heqing Countryside Park

Ti Gong

Jingnan Park

Ti Gong

Bohua Road

Ti Gong

Yushui Road and Yuqing Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
Gree
