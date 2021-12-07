News / Metro

Successful treatment helps pregnant woman with abnormal heartbeat

  15:59 UTC+8, 2021-12-07       0
Xinhua Hospital announced a successful radiofrequency ablation to help a 31-week pregnant woman whose heart beat abnormally over 50,000 times within 24 hours.
The woman went to the hospital for chest sickness and shortness of breath two weeks ago, and doctors found arrhythmia. Normal medication couldn't fix her problem, so she was transferred to experts on cardiology and obstetrics for joint evaluation and consultation.

Ordinary medication didn't work, and long-term intake of oral drugs could have a negative impact on the fetus. Also, pregnancy would worsen the woman's condition in the future. Without controlling the heart problem, both the mother and fetus would be at risk, doctors said.

In order to ensure the health of the patient and baby and alleviate the woman's heart discomfort, doctors decided to conduct precise radiofrequency ablation.

The whole surgery only lasted for one hour and both the women and fetus were stable. The woman was discharged three days later, the hospital said.

Top
     