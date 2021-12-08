Shanghai reports 1 local COVID-19 case, bringing medium-risk areas to 5

All the 11,334 people screened have tested negative for the virus, and 41 close contacts with the patient have been put under medical observation.

Shanghai reported a locally transmitted COVID-19 case yesterday.

The 30-year-old man living in Phase Four of Yulanxiangyuan residential complex in Pudong New Area is a close contact of a patient in another province, said Wu Jinglei, head of the Shanghai Health Commission, at a press briefing today.

He took a high-speed train from Shanghai to his hometown on December 1 and attended a gathering during which he had contacts with the patient. He returned to the city on December 4.

The patient who had received only one shot of the coronavirus vaccine has mild symptoms, Wu said.

Forty-one people who had close links with him have been put under medical observation. A total of 11,334 persons have been screened and all results were negative.

Health authorities collected 596 environmental samples and all have tested negative.

Phase Four of Yulanxiangyuan residential complex in Zhangjiang Town in Pudong has been elevated to a medium-level risk area, bringing the total number of medium-level risk areas in the city to five.

Wu said local residents should avoid non-essential trips during the upcoming New Year and the Spring Festival holidays.

Large-scale gatherings and activities will be canceled or delayed, or held with a strictly controlled number of participants, Wu said.

Shanghai has administered over 47 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines and 21.62 million people have been fully vaccinated, said Wu Huanyu, deputy director of Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at the briefing.

More than 3.47 million people have received boosters shots.

Shanghai will ramp up efforts to get people aged above 60 and those between 3 to 17 years old to get inoculated, Wu Huanyu said.

A total of 156 medical institutions in Shanghai can test 910,000 samples for PCR reaction each day, enough to cope with the demand, said Wu Jinglei.

Life in the locked-down residential complex seemed normal as usual when a Shanghai Daily reporter arrived this morning.

A makeshift shelter was set up outside the complex to coordinate and maintain order during the lockdown. Shelves were put up to store delivery packages and daily supplies.

Volunteers said that most of the residents have received the first round of nucleic acid tests which started about 4pm yesterday and lasted until 9pm. Today they will receive the second round.

Five sites, each with three to four medical workers on-site, for nucleic acid tests were set up inside the complex.

