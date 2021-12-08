Tourist route design competition open to all

News / Metro

Hu Min
A tourist route design competition began in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday, inviting people to explore the hidden beauty and splendor of Pudong.
A view of the Pudong New Area

Major attractions in Lujiazui

Do you like traveling and want to be a tourism designer? Here is your opportunity.

A tourist route design competition began in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday, inviting people to explore the hidden beauty and splendor of Pudong.

Both Chinese people and expats are welcome to participate in the competition hosted by the Pudong New Area Tourism Development Service Center. The competition will last for three months.

Participants can choose a theme for a countryside tour, science innovation tour, parent-child tour and art tour, and design a route with at least three stops.

The stops can include but are not limited to scenic spots, hotels, restaurants, bookstores and other attractions. Photos and vlogs can be used as attachments.

The winning entries will be determined based on online voting and experts' appraisal.

Winners will receive certificates and tickets for Shanghai Disney Resort, B&B coupons, afternoon tea coupons and souvenirs.

Those who wish to participate in the event can send an email to pudongzhengji@163.com.

The Pudong New Area has an array of attractions such as the landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower, the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Shanghai Disney Resort, Dishui Lake, Haichang Ocean Park and the Shanghai Astronomy Museum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
