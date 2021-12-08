Shanghai International Poetry Festival begins this week

In its sixth year, the four-day festival, themed "Poetry, and the Common Destiny of Mankind," is comprised of an array of online and offline events.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The annual Shanghai International Poetry Festival kicked off in the Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical and Cultural Area in Xuhui District on Wednesday, featuring a reading event and poetry exchange activities.

In its sixth year, the four-day festival, themed "Poetry, and the Common Destiny of Mankind," is comprised of an array of online and offline events.

Poets will interact with the public in poetry forums, salons, reading events and poetry appreciation events. The awarding ceremony of a poetry competition will be held as well.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The venue of the opening ceremony of the festival is the Blackstone Music Plus, a music-friendly location.

The British-style Blackstone Apartments, built in 1924, is a four-story Baroque-style apartment building with a symmetrical facade. The walls and some components are made of black stones, hence the name Blackstone Apartments.

The blend of poetry and music presents a romantic feel in the Hengfu area in the beautiful autumn season.

In recent years, a number of activities such as walking tours and architecture story-sharing events have been held in Xuhui to promote the development of its music industry chain and create a world-class music culture district.