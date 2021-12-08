News / Metro

Activity center livens up lives of both retirees and students

A center offers a wide variety of activities for both young and old people to participate in. Retirees enjoy learning new skills and students enjoy enriched after-school time.
Ti Gong

Yang Hongbing volunteers and offers DIY classes.

Ti Gong

Children enjoy robot programming.

Yang Hongbing felt as if she'd found a new lease on life after retirement.

The 56-year-old volunteered to offer DIY class to teach local residents how to make paper art, preserve fresh flowers and make tubu (homespun cloth) bags at the township service center in Shanyang, Jinshan District.

For her, it not only livened up her retirement but also allowed her to show her strengths.

"I'm living a happy life. Every day is different for me. My classes are very popular. I feel my life has great value," she said.

Since the service center opened on 4055 E. Jinkang Road on June 30, it has held more than 450 events and attracted 44,000 participants.

As Shanghai vows to reduce students' burden from schools and after-school cramming, the center has designed a variety of activities to enrich students' after-school time. "I love the robot programming. I come with my sister every weekend. It's fun," said 10-year-old Zha Jiahui.

Ti Gong

Children do experiments.

Ti Gong

Pipa class

Jinshan
